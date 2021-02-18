logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email

Orange FY20 Profit Up 56.9% - Quick Facts

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

French telecommunications operator Orange SA (ORAN) reported Thursday that its net income for fiscal year 2020 surged 56.9 percent to 5.06 billion euros from 3.22 billion euros in the prior year.

The increase was mainly from a tax refund of 2.246 billion euros recognized at the 2020 year-end following the French Council of State's finding in the Group's favor in the matter of a long-running tax dispute.

Group EBITDAaL for the year declined 1.0 percent to 12.7 billion euros from 12.9 billion euros in the prior year.

Group operating income decreased 6.9 percent to 5.52 billion euros from 5.93 billion euros on a historical basis. The decrease was mainly due to the 176 million euros decline in EBITDAaL on a historical basis and the 162 million euros increase in net expenses related to significant litigation following a reassessment of the risk related to various disputes.

Orange Group revenues rose 0.3 percent year-over-year on a comparable basis to 42.27 billion euros. This growth was driven by the strong trend in wholesale services thanks to the co-financing of the fiber network in France and to convergent services, which posted respective growth rates of 4.4 percent and 2.1 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, Orange forecast stable but negative EBITDAaL, about +1 percent before the allocation of the tax refund.

The Group also confirmed its objective to generate organic cash flows between 3.5 billion euros and 4 billion euros in 2023.

For fiscal 2020, Orange noted that the shareholders' meeting on May 18, 2021 will vote on a dividend payout of 0.70 euros per share plus 0.20 euros per share linked to the French Council of State's favorable decision in the matter of a long-running tax dispute.

Taking into account the 0.40 euros interim dividend paid on December 9, 2020, the balance of the dividend to be proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting will be 0.50 euros per share, to be paid in cash on June 17, 2021.

For the 2021 financial year, a dividend of 0.70 euros per share will be proposed to the 2022 Shareholders' Meeting. An interim dividend of 0.30 euros per share will be paid in December 2021.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Adamssecret.co Recalls Adam's Secret Extra Strength Capsules
Adamssecret.co has recalled all lots within expiry of Adam's Secret Extra Strength 1500 and Adam's Secret Extra Strength 3000 in the form of capsules, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement. The product is marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement.
BAT FY20 Profit Rises, Volume Down; Sees Weak Volume Ahead; Stock Dips
British American Tobacco plc reported Wednesday higher profit in its fiscal 2020, despite slightly lower revenues with weak volume. Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company expects growth in constant exchange rates, while global tobacco industry volume is expected to be down around 3 percent. The shares were losing around 5 percent in London trade as well as in pre-market activity on NYSE.
Hilton Slips To Loss In Q4, Results Miss Estimates
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported Wednesday a loss for the fourth quarter compared to a profit last year, hurt by the complete or partial suspensions of hotel operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Both adjusted loss and quarterly revenues missed analysts' expectations.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap