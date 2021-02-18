Sweden Inflation At 13-Month High

Sweden's consumer price inflation rose to the highest in over an year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent annually in January, following a 0.5 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent rise.

The latest inflation was the highest since December 2019, when prices grew 1.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices declined 0.4 percent in January, after a 0.7 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.

Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, rose to 1.7 percent in January from 0.5 percent in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the CPIF declined 0.3 percent in Januray, after a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month.

