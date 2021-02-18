Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: CBLI, AVGR, ONTX, SENS, POAI...

What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) is up over 60% at $13.74 in pre-market trading Thursday. The company is all set to merge with Cytocom Inc., and the combined company will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO'. The merger is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.

2. Avinger Inc. (AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company, is up 15% at $1.95 in pre-market hours, on no news. Early this month, the company closed its underwritten offering of 10 million shares of common stock a price to the public of $1.44 each. The company is the developer of the first-ever image-guided, catheter-based system that diagnoses and treats patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD).

3. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) is up over 15% at $1.74 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 23%. The company will begin a U.S. Phase 1 trial with ON 123300 in relapsed/refractory advanced cancer in the first half of this year. A Phase 1 trial with ON 123300 is ongoing in China.

4. Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) is up over 13% at $8 in pre-market trading Thursday. Early this week, the company priced a $13.0 million public offering of common stock at $7.60 each. The offering is expected to close today. A Phase 1 clinical trial of BP1002 to treat refractory/relapsed lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients is underway.

5. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is up nearly 11% at $2.28 in pre-market hours today, on no news. The company expects to launch pivotal Phase 3 clinical studies of PH94B as a potential acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder, as well several small exploratory PH94B Phase 2 studies in adult patients experiencing additional anxiety-related disorders this year. At December 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $104.3 million.

6. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) is up over 5% at $5 in pre-market hours today, on no news. The company's flagship product is Eversense Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System, which is indicated for continually measuring glucose levels in persons age 18 and older with diabetes for up to 90 days and the Eversense XL provides glucose readings for up to 180 days outside the US. Eversense XL is under FDA review, with a decision expected by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

In the Red

1. Shineco Inc. (TYHT) is down nearly 12% at $5 in pre-market trading Thursday, erasing some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 32% yesterday on no news. The company is engaged in the production and distribution of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce, specialized textiles, and other and well-being focused plant-based products in China.

2. Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is down 11% at $1.95 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of the gains made yesterday. The stock was up over 34% yesterday on news that the products of its wholly owned subsidiary, TumorGenesis, aided researchers in the understanding of how ovarian cancer cells migrate outside the abdominal cavity.

3. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) is down over 8% at $2.79 in pre-market hours today, on no news. The company is slated to make a presentation at the upcoming the Diamond Equity Research Growth Invitational virtual investor conference on February 24, 2021.

