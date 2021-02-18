Portugal Producer Prices Continue To Fall

Portugal's producer prices continued to decline in January, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The producer price index decreased 3.0 percent year-on-year in January, after a 4.0 percent decline in December.

Excluding the energy group, producer prices remained unchanged in January, after a 0.7 percent fall in the previous month.

Prices for energy declined 14.5 percent annually in January and those of intermediate goods decreased 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for investment goods gained 1.2 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices increased 2.2 percent in January, following a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.