Eurozone Consumer Confidence Improves In February

Eurozone consumer confidence improved slightly in February, after easing in the previous month, preliminary figures from the European Commission showed on Thursday.

The flash consumer confidence index climbed to -14.8 from -15.5 in January. Economists had expected a score of -15.

The corresponding indicator for EU rose to -15.7 from -16.5 in the previous month.

The indicator continued to remain well below its long-term average of -11.1 for the euro area and -10.6 for EU.

The final figure for February consumer confidence is set to be released along with the monthly economic sentiment survey on February 25.

