European Economics Preview: UK Retail Sales, Flash PMI Data Due

Retail sales, public sector finances and flash Purchasing managers' survey results from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales and public sector finance data. Economists forecast retail sales to fall 2.5 percent on month in January, reversing a 0.3 percent rise in December.

In the meantime, Germany's producer price data is due. Producer price annual inflation is seen at 0.3 percent in January, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in December.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes final consumer price data.

At 3.15 am ET, IHS Markit releases France's flash PMI data for February. The composite output index is forecast to fall to 47.5 from 47.7 in the previous month.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite PMI to drop to 50.5 in February from 50.8 in January.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases euro area composite PMI survey results. The flash PMI score is seen at 48.0 in February versus 47.8 in the previous month.

In the meantime, current account data from the euro area and retail sales from Poland are due.

Half an hour later, UK Markit/CIPS PMI data is due. Economists forecast the composite index to rise to 42.2 in February from 41.2 in the previous month.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes UK industrial trends survey data for February. The order book balance is expected to improve to -35 percent from -38 percent in January.

