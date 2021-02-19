New Zealand Producer Prices Input Remained Unchanged In Q4

New Zealand's producer prices input remained unchanged in the fourth quarter, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

Producer prices input remained unchanged quarterly in the fourth quarter, after a 0.6 percent rise in the previous three months.

Producer price outputs grew 0.4 percent on quarter, after a 0.3 percent decline in the third quarter.

On a yearly basis, inputs were down 0.8 percent and outputs remained unchanged.

Farm expense prices were up 0.2 percent on quarter and declined 0.8 percent on year.

Capital goods prices gained 0.6 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year.

Consumer prices rose 0.5 percent quarterly and 2.8 percent on year.

