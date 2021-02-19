Finland Inflation Rises In January

Finland's consumer price inflation rose in January, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.89 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.23 percent in December.

Prices of cigars, international flights, long train journeys, and detached houses were higher from a year ago.

The increase was curbed most by reductions in prices of fuels, hotel rooms, vegetables, and average interest rate on housing loans, the statistical office said.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.33 percent in January, following a 0.14 percent increase in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 0.5 percent monthly and increased 1.0 percent from a year ago in January.

