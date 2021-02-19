UK Retail Sales Fall Sharply In January

UK retail sales volume declined sharply in January as tighter nationwide restrictions affected demand, the Office for National Statistics said Friday.

Retail sales volume decreased 8.2 percent month-on-month, in contrast to a 0.4 percent rise seen in December. Economists had forecast a 2.5 percent fall.

Excluding auto fuel, retail sales were down 8.8 percent, following a 0.4 percent gain in the previous month. This was also bigger than the economists' forecast of -2.6 percent.

All sectors saw a monthly decline in volume sales in January except for non-store retailers and food stores.



Year-on-year, retail sales fell 5.9 percent, in contrast to a 3.1 percent rise in December. Economists had forecast a marginal decrease of 1.3 percent.

Similarly, sales excluding auto fuel dropped unexpectedly by 3.8 percent after rising 6.7 percent. Sales were expected to climb 2.2 percent.

The proportion spent online soared to 35.2 percent in January, the highest on record.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.