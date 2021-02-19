Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: CTXR, NVAX, TRXC, PLX, MOTS...

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) is up over 36% at $2.13 in pre-market trading Friday, on no news. The company has a couple of catalysts to watch out for this year. The lead product candidate Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infection, is under Phase 3 pivotal trial, with interim analysis expected next quarter. An Investigational New Drug Application for Halo-Lido, which is being developed to provide symptomatic relief of hemorrhoidal disease, is slated to be filed by the second quarter, with phase IIb trial initiation anticipated by year-end.

2. Novavax Inc. (NVAX) is up over 9% at $290.41 in pre-market hours today, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), to provide 1.1 billion cumulative doses of NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, for the COVAX Facility. Earlier this month, the company began the rolling review process with several regulatory agencies worldwide, including the European Medicines Agency (EMA), U.S. FDA, U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and Health Canada. COVAX guarantees fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for every country in the world. COVAX currently includes more than 190 participating economies.

3. TransEnterix Inc. (TRXC), a medical device company, is up over 8% at $4.80 in pre-market hours today, following an agreement with the Amsterdam Skills Centre in the Netherlands to establish a second European surgical training site for Senhance Digital Laparoscopy. The company's Senhance Surgical System is the first and only digital laparoscopic platform and is available for sale in the US, the EU, Japan, Russia, and select other countries.

4. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is up over 5% at $5.10 in pre-market trading Friday, on no news. The company's PRX-102, proposed for the treatment of Fabry disease is under FDA review, with a decision expected April 27, 2021. Yesterday, the company completed raising gross proceeds of approximately $40 million in a public offering.

In the Red

1. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) is down over 10% at $8.55 in pre-market trading today, giving almost all it gained yesterday. The company is all set to merge with Cytocom Inc., and the combined company will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO'. The merger is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021.

2. Motus GI Holdings Inc. (MOTS), a medical company, is down over 12% at $2.16 in pre-market hours, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The company's flagship product is the Pure-Vu System, a 510(k) FDA cleared medical device indicated to help facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure. In the third quarter ended Sep.30, 2020, the results of which were reported last November, revenue was $33,000 compared to approximately $3,000 for the same period a year before.

