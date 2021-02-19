Australia Retail Sales Rise In January

Australia's retail sales grew in January after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Retail turnover increased 0.6 percent month-on-month in January, after a 4.1 percent decline in December. Economists had forecast a 4.2 percent fall.

There were declines in turnover in food retailing, household goods retailing, clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, and department stores in January.

On a yearly basis, retail sales surged 10.7 percent in January, following a 9.6 percent growth in the previous month.

