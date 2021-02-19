Poland Retail Sales Decline More Than Expected

Poland's retail sales declined more than expected in January, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.

Retail sales fell 6.0 percent year-on-year in January, after a 3.5 percent growth in the same month last year. Economists had expected a 5.0 percent decline.

Sales of textiles, clothing, footwear decreased 40.8 percent yearly in January. Sales of solid, liquid and gaseous fuels, and others declined 16.4 percent and 15.3 percent, respectively.

Sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores fell 11.9 percent and those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment fell by 9.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales contracted 24.9 percent in January.

At current prices, retail sales declined 6.0 percent annually in January and fell 24.6 percent monthly.

Economic News

