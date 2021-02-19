Swiss Industrial Production Falls In Q4

Switzerland's industrial production declined in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Friday.

Industrial production fell 3.8 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter.

Secondary sector production declined 3.1 percent yearly in the fourth quarter, while construction output rose 0.2 percent.

Data showed that industrial turnover decreased 5.5 percent yearly in the fourth quarter, while construction turnover rose by 0.1 percent.

In December, industrial production decreased 1.0 percent, following a 3.1 percent fall in November.

Industrial turnover fell 3.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 5.2 percent decline in the previous month.

In 2020, industrial production declined 3.3 percent and turnover contracted 5.2 percent.

Economic News

