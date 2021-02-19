Sweden Capacity Utilization Rises In Q4

Sweden's capacity utilization increased in the fourth quarter, figures from Statistics Sweden said on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rose to 87.9 percent in the fourth quarter from 86.2 percent in the previous quarter.

The latest growth was the highest since the first quarter, when it was 89.1 percent.

In the same quarter last year, the capacity utilization was 89.4 percent.

On an annual basis, the calendar adjusted capacity utilization decreased by 1.4 percentage points to 87.9 percent in the fourth quarter, the agency said.

