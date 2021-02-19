Latvia Producer Prices Accelerate In January

Latvia's producer prices grew in January, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.

The producer price index accelerated 0.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.3 percent decrease in December.

Among components, prices for manufacturing rose 1.5 percent yearly in January and those of water supply grew 6.0 percent.

Meanwhile, prices of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply declined 4.0 percent and prices for mining and quarrying decreased 0.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 1.0 percent in January.

Domestic market prices rose 0.9 percent monthly in January and foreign market prices increased by 1.0 percent.

