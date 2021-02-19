British Manufacturers' Order Books Improve In February

UK manufacturers' order books improved in February and output fell slightly but at a more moderate rate than in the first lockdown, the Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Friday.

The order book balance improved to -24 percent in February from -38 percent in January. However, the export order books balance fell to -39 percent from -33 percent in the previous month.

Output volumes in the three months to February fell at a moderate pace of -8 percent versus -2 percent in January.

"Manufacturing activity remains patchy, but so far appears to have taken a smaller hit than in previous lockdowns," Alpesh Paleja, CBI lead economist, said.

However, a stubbornly mixed picture persists among the different manufacturing sub-sectors, pointing to the asymmetric impact of restrictions, Paleja added.

