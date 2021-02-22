European Economics Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Data Due

Business confidence data from Germany is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway publishes unemployment data for December. The jobless rate stood at 5 percent in November.

At 4.00 am ET, German ifo confidence survey results are due. The business sentiment index is forecast to rise to 90.5 in February from 90.1 in the previous month.

In the meantime, Greece current account data is due for December.

At 6.00 am ET, Bundesbank monthly report is due.

Economic News

