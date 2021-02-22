Japan Services Producer Prices Fall For Fourth Month

Japan's services producer prices declined for the fourth straight month in January, data released by the Bank of Japan showed on Monday.

The services producer price index fell 0.5 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.3 percent decline in December. This was the fourth consecutive month of decline.

On a monthly basis, services producer prices dropped 0.6 percent, after a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.

Excluding international transportation, services producer prices decreased 0.1 percent annually in January, after a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.