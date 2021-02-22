Turkey Manufacturing Capacity Utilization Declines In February

Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate decreased slightly in February, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday.

The capacity utilization rate fell to 74.9 percent in February from 75.4 percent in January.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 75.5 percent in February from 75.6 percent in the prior month.

Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index rose to 109.3 in February from 107.0 in January.

The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index decreased to 108.7 in February from 109.0 in the previous month.

