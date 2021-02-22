Hong Kong Consumer Prices Rise In January

Hong Kong's consumer prices rose for the first time in seven months in January, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The composite consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.7 percent fall in December.

Excluding the effects of all government one-off relief measures, the composite consumer price index decreased 0.5 percent yearly in January, after remaining unchanged in the previous month.

"Looking ahead, price pressures from both external and domestic fronts should remain mild in the near term as global and local economic activities have yet to return to the pre-recession levels, a government spokesman said.

