Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: CTXR, VCNX, SRNE, ITRM, RWLK…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) is up over 307% in pre-market trading Monday, following a 1 for 4 reverse split of its ordinary shares that becomes effective when the market opens today. China SXT is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the research, development, manufacture, marketing and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces, which is a type of Traditional Chinese Medicine that has been processed to be ready for use.

2. Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) is up over 11% at $5.44 in pre-market trading today, adding to Friday's gain of 70%. The stock soared 70% on Friday, on news of the company signing multi-project deals with two undisclosed prominent pharmaceutical companies leveraging its ActivMAb platform. Vaccinex's ActivMAb is an antibody discovery and novel viral display platform for antibody discovery against complex antigens such as GPCRs and ion channels.

3. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is up nearly 9% at $14.33 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company has one marketed drug, ZTlido, approved for the relief of pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, multiple products in clinical development for pain management and cancer as well as COVID-19 Diagnostic products in testing stage.

4. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CTXR) is up over 32% at $2.73 in pre-market trading Monday, as the company looks ahead for a couple of anticipated milestones. The company's lead product candidate is Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution, designed to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs). Mino-Lok is under a pivotal phase III trial, with an interim analysis and review by the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) expected in the second quarter.

5. TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), a revenue-generating healthcare company, developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women, is up nearly 4% at $1.83 in pre-market hours today, on no news. Last week, the company closed its underwritten public offering of 59.46 million shares of its common stock, raising net proceeds of approximately $97.1 million.

6. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is up over 2% at $10.50 in pre-market hours. The company has a deal with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for the United States market. The vaccine is currently in a phase III trial in India. Bharat Biotech secured emergency use approval for Covaxin in India on January 3, 2021.

7. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is up nearly 3% at $2.13 in pre-market hours, as it gears up to provide an overview and update at the SVB Leerink Annual Global Healthcare Conference on February 25, 2021. Iterum is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings.

In the Red

1. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is down nearly 9% at $3.74 in pre-market trading Monday, giving back some of what it gained on Friday. The stock was up over 14% on Friday as the company, on Feb.18, announced that the "going concern" qualification was removed as its cash at the end of the year was $20.3 million and that an additional $13.2 million was received through warrants exercise to date in 2021. On Feb.19, the company announced a $40.0 million private placement. The closing of this private placement is expected to occur on or about February 23.

