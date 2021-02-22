Ireland Wholesale Prices Fall Further

Ireland's wholesale prices declined further in January, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.

Wholesale prices decreased 12.6 percent annually in January, following a 14.5 percent decline in December.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.1 percent in January, following a 4.1 percent decline in the previous month.

Prices for export sales increased by 1.0 percent monthly in January and fell 13.2 percent from a year ago.

Prices for home sales rose 0.4 percent monthly in January and rose 0.3 percent from the previous year.

