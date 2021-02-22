Belgium Business Confidence Improves In February

Belgium's confidence rose in February, boosted by improvements in all sectors, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.



The business confidence index climbed to -4.4 from -7.5 in January.



Morale improved strongly in the business services and trade sectors on more positive assessment of the demand outlook.



The corresponding indexes rose by more than 6 percentage points.

The index for the construction sector rose about 6 percentage points on favorable assessments of order books and the outlook for business activity.



Confidence strengthened modestly in the manufacturing sectors as more companies assessed their stock levels higher than normal.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.