Lil Nas X Discusses Mental Health Struggles In New TikTok Series

Lil Nas X recently took to TikTok to detail the story of his life leading up to and even beyond the point at which his song "Old Town Road" led him to the heights of worldwide success and acclaim.

Soundtracked by the 2016 Radiohead song, "Decks Dark," the series chronicles Nas' journey from a depressed college student to the worldwide phenomenon that he is today; "In 2017 I became the first [in] my family to get into college," reads the caption of the first video.

"During college I was depressed, had no friends and … my grandmother passed. I started going to the doctor a lot in fear that I would die soon… hypochondria," he says.

The next several clips indicate that things started looking up for him after he started making music and moved in with his sister after dropping out of college.

"THINGS WERE GOING GREAT! Then they werent...." he wrote, adding that soon after, he was kicked out by his sister and a brother who had been helping him out joined the military, forcing him to move in with an older brother, which introduced him to an environment that saw domestic violence every day.

The later videos reveal that although his song "Old Town Road" began to enjoy a considerable level of success since its release in December of 2018, he remained broke, and so, could only afford to promote the song through silly memes that he attempted to spread everywhere over the Internet. It wasn't until the Yeehaw Challenge on TikTok that the song really blew up, and "took me places I never thought I could go."

He went on to add that after his collaboration on the OTR remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, he suffered a series of personal losses, including breaking up with his boyfriend, being told that his mother was not doing well at rehab, which he was putting her through, and being charged with his first-ever lawsuit for an old song.

"I found myself in a hotel room contemplating ending it all.. but I didn't," he shares at the end of the fourth part of the series.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News