Canadian Market Recovers After Weak Start As Energy, Materials Stocks Rally

The Canadian stock market rebounded after a weak start Monday morning, led by gains in energy and materials shares thanks to higher commodity prices.

However, with several stocks from , utilities, healthcare and consumer staples sections reeling under selling pressure, the market is just marginally up in positive territory a little past noon.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which slid to 18,336.20 in early trades, was up 30.06 points or 0.16% at 18,414.33 about half an hour past noon.

The Capped Energy Index is rising nearly 5%. Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) both are up more than 10%. Suncor Energy (SU.TO) is gaining 8.2% and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) is up 7.7%, while Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and PrairieSky Royalty (PSK.TO) are up 3 to 6%.

The Capped Materials Index is surging up 2.5%. First Majestic Silver Corp (FR.TO), Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO) gained 8 to 10%. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) and Methanex Corp (MX.TO) are gaining 5 to 10%. Kinross Gold (K.TO), Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO), Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV.TO) and Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) are up 3 to 4.2%.

Technology stocks Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO), Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and Descartes Systems (DSG.TO) are declining 2 to 4.3%.

In the healthcare section, Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL.TO) is declining 4.2%, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUP.TO) is lower by about 3.2%, Cronos Group (CRON.TO) is down 2.5%, Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is losing 2.2% and Canopy Growth Corporation (WEED.TO) is lower by 2%. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) is down with a loss of 1.4%.

Consumer staples shares Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO), Metro Inc. (MRU.TO), The North West Company (NWC.TO), Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) and Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) are down 1 to 3%.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are rising $1.80 or 3.04% at $61.04 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $32.30 or 1.82% at $1,809.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are rising $0.786 or 2.88% at $28.040 an ounce.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com