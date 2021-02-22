South Korea Consumer Confidence Index Rises In January - BoK

Consumer confidence in South Korea improved in January, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday with a sentiment index score of 97.4 - up from 95.4 in December.

Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was one point higher than in January at 87, and that concerning the future outlook for living standards was also one point higher than in the previous month at 94.

Consumer sentiment related to future household income was unchanged at 96, and that concerning future household spending was two points higher at 104.



Consumer sentiment concerning current domestic economic conditions was seven points higher at 63, and that concerning future domestic economic conditions was one point higher at 90.

The expected inflation rate for the following year was 2.0 percent.

