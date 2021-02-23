European Economics Preview: UK Labor Market Data Due

The labor market statistics from the UK and final consumer prices from euro area are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market data for December. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.1 percent in three months to December from 5 percent in three months to November.

At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from the Czech Republic and consumer prices from Austria are due. Economists expect Czech producer prices to fall 0.6 percent annually in January.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat releases industrial production and new orders data for December.

In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Poland. The jobless rate is seen at 6.5 percent in January versus 6.2 percent in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area final consumer prices for January. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 0.9 percent.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Distributive Trades survey results for February. The retail sales balance is forecast to advance to -38 percent from -50 percent in January.

