South Africa Leading Index Rises In December

South Africa's composite leading index rose in December, survey data from the South African Reserve Bank showed on Tuesday.

The composite leading index rose 0.5 percent month-on-month to 115.1 in December from 114.5 in November. Compared to a year ago, the increase was 10.8 percent versus 9.8 percent in the previous month.

Among the nine available components, increases in four outweighed decreases in the remaining five.

The largest contribution came from an improvement in the e US dollar-denominated South African export commodity price index and in the number of new passenger vehicles sold.

The coincident index increased by 2.4 percent month-to-month basis 93.2 in November.

The lagging indicator remained unchanged monthly to 89.0 in November.

