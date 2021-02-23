Slovakia HICP Inflation Slows In January

Slovakia's EU measure of inflation eased in January, data from the Statistical Office Of the Slovak Republic showed on Tuesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.6 percent gain in December. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent increase.

On a month-on-month basis, increased 0.3 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent fall in the preceding month.

Earlier, the statistical office reported that the consumer price index rose 0.7 percent yearly in January and gained 0.3 percent from a month ago.

The core inflation eased to 1.2 percent in January from 1.5 percent in the prior month.

