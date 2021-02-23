Italy Industrial Orders Increase In December

Italy's industrial orders rose in December after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.

Industrial orders grew 1.7 percent monthly in December, after a 1.4 percent decrease in November. In November, industrial orders rose 2.8 percent.

Orders from the domestic market increased 6.5 percent, while those from the foreign market decreased 4.9 percent in December.

Industrial turnover rose 1.0 percent month-on-month in December, after a 2.0 percent declined in the prior month.

On a year-on-year basis, industrial orders surged 7.0 percent in December, following a 5.0 percent increase in preceding month.

Meanwhile, industrial turnover fell 0.5 percent annually in December, following a 4.6 percent decline in the previous month.

