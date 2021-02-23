Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: VBLT, INM, SNSS, OCGN, CTXR…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is up over 60% at $3.70 in pre-market trading Tuesday, on news that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee has given the go-ahead to the company to advance the OVAL phase III registration enabling study of VB-111 in ovarian cancer. The committee found no safety issues with the trial and recommended its continuation as planned. The next DSMC review is scheduled during the third quarter of 2021, followed by completion of enrollment at the end of 2021 or in early 2022. If approved, VB-111 is expected to bring in sales of $150 million in 2023, reaching peak sales of $1.2 billion in 2026 for ovarian cancer alone, according to analysts.

2. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM), a cannabinoid pharma company with a diverse pipeline across a spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical needs, is up nearly 30% at $6.25 in pre-market trading today, on no news. The company's pipeline includes INM-755 for Epidermolysis Bullosa, INM-088 for the treatment of Glaucoma, and IntegraSyn, a flexible, integrated cannabinoid manufacturing system. Regulatory applications for a Phase II study of INM-755 in Epidermolysis Bullosa are in preparation with filings in several countries expected in the first half of this year. Initiation of IND-enabling toxicology studies with INM-088 formulation, MiDROPS incorporating CBN, is expected this year.

3. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) is up over 16% at $4.14 in pre-market hours today. The company is set to merge with Viracta Therapeutics Inc., a privately held precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The combined company will operate under the name Viracta Therapeutics Inc. and intends to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "VIRX." The transaction is expected to close this quarter. Viracta plans to initiate a registration trial for the treatment of EBV-positive lymphoma in the first half of 2021, and also plans to initiate a Phase 1b/2 trial in EBV-positive solid tumors in 2021.

4. Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) is up over 11% at $10.15 in pre-market hours today, on no news. The company's wholly-owned clinical programs include SRF617, an antibody that inhibits CD39 activity, in patients with advanced solid tumors, under phase I trial; and SRF388 for patients with advanced solid tumors, with planned expansions in liver cancer and kidney cancer, also under phase I study.

In the Red

1. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is down 12% at $8.04 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of nearly 11%. The company has a deal with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for the United States market. The vaccine is currently in a phase III trial in India. Bharat Biotech secured emergency use approval for Covaxin in India on January 3, 2021. The interim efficacy data from the phase III trial of Covaxin is expected in the next two weeks.

2. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is down nearly 12% at $2.23 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's loss of over 13%, on no news. The company is developing a product for social anxiety disorder, PH94B, which has demonstrated encouraging results in a phase II trial. A phase III study of PH94B in North America is expected to begin next quarter and a global phase III trial of PH94B is expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

3. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is down over 10% at $2.01 in pre-market trading Tuesday, on no news. The company's lead product candidate is Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution, designed to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs). Mino-Lok is under a pivotal phase III trial, with an interim analysis and review by the Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) expected in the second quarter.

