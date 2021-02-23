Malta HICP Inflation Steady In January

Malta's EU measure of inflation remained stable in January, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in January, same as seen in December.

Education cost gained 2.5 percent yearly in January and prices for grew 1.2 percent. Prices for clothing and footwear, and miscellaneous goods and services by 0.7 percent, each.

Meanwhile, prices for transport and communication decreased 0.7 percent, each.

On a monthly basis, the HICP fell 1.3 percent in January.

