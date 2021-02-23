Miley Cyrus Shows Off Pics Of New Adopted Pit Bull Angel

Miley Cyrus shared pictures of her newly adopted pit bull Angel on Sunday, February 21.

The superstar singer adopted Angel two months after the death of her beloved dog Mary Jane.

"I thought I lost you when you ran away to try & find me. I thought I'd never see your sweet face again. I turned around and you were gone & on the days went. I kept the moments that we were in. Cause I hoped in my heart you'd come back to me my friend. And now I got you... But I thought I lost you," Cyrus wrote alongside pics of her new dog, quoting the lyrics to her Golden Globe-nominated 2008 song "I Thought I Lost You" from the animated film Bolt.

"Almost two months ago my best friend a rescued pit mix Mary Jane left this world," she continued about her beloved late pup. "I knew she wasn't gone for good. She had out lived the body she was in but she never said goodbye ..... with her eyes she whispered 'See you soon Bestie.' Mary Jane defined loyalty and would never break a promise. I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family who's name is 'Angel' because she was delivered to me by one... My Mary."

Further, Cyrus said it broke her heart to know that Angel was "sleeping on concrete in a shelter for 3 months" before finding a home with her.

"The stigma and stereotype that surrounds pit bulls tears me in two.

This breed is incomparably loving. Just like humans nurture often overrides nature," she added.

"I am head over heels in love. Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can't take my eyes off of her! Her halo shines for all to see and I can't wait to show her off! It's pretty cool having an Angel on a leash! She is illuminated by the aura of the late and great Mary Jane. Long live love. It never dies. * ALL THE TEARS YOU SEE IN THIS SLIDE ARE HAPPY ONES."

