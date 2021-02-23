South Korea Business Conditions Slip In February - BoK

Business conditions in South Korea deteriorated slightly in February, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday with a Business Survey Index score of 82 - down from 85 in January.

The outlook for the following month rose by 4 points to 85, the bank said. Seasonally adjusted, the index score and outlook both came in at 83.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on conditions for February 2021 was 72, up 2 points from the previous month, and that for the outlook for the following month also rose by 3 points to 73.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI)-a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) - for February was 96.6, up 3.5 points from January.

