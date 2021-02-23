Australia Wage Prices Climb 1.4% On Year In Q4

Wage prices in Australia were up 1.4 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday -exceeding expectations for an increase of 1.1 percent after the 1.4 percent gain in the previous three months.

Individually, private sector wages rose 1.4 percent and public sector wages gained 1.6 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, wages rose 0.6 percent - again beating forecasts for 0.3 percent and up from 0.1 percent in Q3.

Individually, wages for the private sector rose 0.7 percent and wages for the public sector rose 0.3 percent.

