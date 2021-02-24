European Economics Preview: Germany's Revised GDP Data Due

Revised quarterly national accounts from Germany and sentiment from France are due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's quarterly GDP data for the fourth quarter. According to preliminary estimate, GDP grew 0.1 percent sequentially.

In the meantime, January retail sales figures are due from Denmark. Sales had increased 1 percent in December.

At 2.45 am ET, France's Insee publishes monthly business survey results. The business confidence index is forecast to rise to 99 in February from 98 in January.

At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases Austria's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results for February.

Economic News

