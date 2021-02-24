Malaysia Consumer Prices Decline Slows In January

Malaysia's consumer prices declined at a softer pace in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index declined 0.2 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.4 percent fall in December. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent fall.

The annual fall was largely driven by the decline in transportation cost, as prices fell 5.1 percent.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined 0.7 percent yearly in January. Prices for clothing and footwear decreased 0.4 percent and those of restaurants and hotel fell 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.2 percent in January.

The core inflation was 0.7 percent in January.

