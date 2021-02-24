Urban Remedy Recalls Beverages With Undeclared Almonds, Cashews

Urban Remedy is recalling a limited number of Almond Maca and Cacao Mocha beverages citing the possible presence of undeclared almonds and cashews, known allergens, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products that contain potentially undeclared allergens include 184 units of 16 oz Almond Maca with UPC Item Code of 813377021093 and Use-By Date of 3/11/2021; and 278 units of 16oz Cacao Mocha with UPC Item Code of 813377021093 and Use-By Date of 3/11/2021.

The California-based producer and retailer of ultra-fresh, organic meals distributed the 462 units of beverages in around 25 cities in the state of California. The products were sold in Urban Remedy's retail stores, online, and at other California retailers. All remaining affected products have been removed from store shelves and the Urban Remedy website.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the products containing almond and cashew were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of these allergens.

According to the agency, Almond Maca, which is labeled to contain Almonds, actually contains Cashews due to mislabeling; and Cacao Mocha, which is labeled to contain cashews, actually contains Almonds.

The issue was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging process.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds and cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Paul Coletta, the company's CEO, said, "We're taking preventative action to keep our customers safe, although no customer complaints have been reported. If you purchased any of these products, please don't drink them if you any kind of reaction to these allergens - throw them out or return them to the store for a full refund."

In similar recalls involving undeclared allergens, Hickory Harvest Foods in early February called back Vanilla Flavored Yogurt Covered Cranberries for undeclared almonds.

