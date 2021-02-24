Denmark Retail Sales Decline At Softer Pace

Denmark retail sales declined for the third month in a row in January, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales declined a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent month-on-month in January, following a 8.3 percent decrease in December.

Sales of clothing and other goods decreased 43.3 percent monthly in January and those of other consumables decreased 7.1 percent.

Meanwhile, sales of food and grocery grew 2.8 percent.

On an annual basis, retail sales dropped 7.6 percent in January, after a 1.3 percent gain in the previous month.

