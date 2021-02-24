German Q4 GDP Grows More Than Estimated

The German grew more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, revised data from Destatis showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter instead of 0.1 percent estimated previously. However, this was much slower than the 8.5 percent rebound seen in the third quarter.

On a yearly basis, the decline in GDP slowed to 3.7 percent from 4 percent. The fourth quarter rate was revised from -3.9 percent.

The price-adjusted GDP dropped by revised 2.7 percent annually after easing 3.9 percent in the third quarter. According to flash estimate, GDP was down 2.9 percent in the fourth quarter.

Economic News

