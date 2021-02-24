Czech Economic Sentiment Improves In February

The Czech economic confidence improved in February, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The economic sentiment index rose to 89.7 in February from 87.3 in January.

The confidence index increased to 90.6 in February from 87.1 in the previous month.

The industrial sentiment index grew to 97.1 in February from 93.2 in the preceding month.

The measure of confidence in construction surged to 114.6 from 108.5 in the prior month, while that for trade fell to 87.4 from 90.4.

The consumer confidence declined to 85.0 in February from 88.5 a month ago.

Economic News

