Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: NVOS, SLRX, CLBS, SNSS, VBLT…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS), a medical care company, is up over 600% at $27.68 in pre-market trading Wednesday. The stock was uplisted to the NASDAQ Capital Market from the OTC yesterday. A 1 for 10 reverse stock split was implemented on Feb.1, 2021. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care related services and products, across Canada, through its 16 corporate-owned clinics, a contracted network of affiliate clinics, over 200 eldercare centric homes, and certain medical technology capabilities including telemedicine and remote patient monitoring.

2. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) is up over 70% at $3.36 in pre-market trading on no news. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Seclidemstat in relapsed/refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma is underway. The full findings from the dose-escalation trial, including details on safety, dosing, and initial efficacy signals, are expected to be presented at an upcoming medical conference. The company is slated to make a presentation at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Virtual Conference on Feb.24.

3. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) is up over 11% at $2.08 in pre-market trading on no news. A Phase 2b trial of CLBS16 as a therapy for coronary microvascular dysfunction, dubbed FREEDOM, was initiated last month, with enrollment expected to be completed by year-end 2021. Also in the pipeline is HONEDRA as a treatment for critical limb ischemia and Buerger's Disease in a registration enabling trial in Japan.

4. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNSS) is up nearly 4% at $4.45 in pre-market trading today, adding to yesterday's gain of 20%. The stock rose 20% yesterday after Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh upgraded it to "Outperform" from "Perform" with a price target of $12.00. The company is set to merge with Viracta Therapeutics Inc., a privately held precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The combined company will operate under the name Viracta Therapeutics Inc. and intends to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "VIRX." The transaction is expected to close this quarter. Viracta plans to initiate a registration trial for the treatment of EBV-positive lymphoma in the first half of 2021, and also plans to initiate a Phase 1b/2 trial in EBV-positive solid tumors in 2021.

5. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is up over 5% at $9.10 in pre-market hours on no news. The company has a deal with India's Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, for the United States market. The vaccine is currently in a phase III trial in India. Bharat Biotech secured emergency use approval for Covaxin in India on January 3, 2021. The interim efficacy data from the phase III trial of Covaxin is expected in the next two weeks.

6. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is up over 12% at $11.49 in pre-market hours. The company provides tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and provides diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen . Total revenue was $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, up 86% sequentially from $1.2 million in the prior quarter.

In the Red

1. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is down over 5% at $1.95 in pre-market trading Wednesday, adding to yesterday's loss of 5%. A phase III registration enabling study of VB-111 in ovarian cancer, dubbed OVAL, is underway. The next review by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee is scheduled during the third quarter of 2021, followed by completion of enrollment at the end of 2021 or in early 2022. If approved, VB-111 is expected to bring in sales of $150 million in 2023, reaching peak sales of $1.2 billion in 2026 for ovarian cancer alone, according to analysts.

2. Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is up over 5% at $9.20 in pre-market hours, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The company is expected to resume dosing in its phase I/II study of SGT-001 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, dubbed IGNITE DMD, this quarter. The IGNITE DMD trial was placed on hold by the FDA last November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com