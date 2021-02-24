Croatia Consumer Prices Continue To Decline

Croatia's consumer prices continued to fall in January, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.7 percent decline in December.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased 1.1 percent yearly in January and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined 0.7 percent.

Prices for transport fell 3.5 percent. Prices for education, and clothing and footwear declined 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in January, after a 0.6 percent decline in the prior month.

Economic News

