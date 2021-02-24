Bausch Health Q4 Loss Narrows; To Add Two Designees To Board From Carl Icahn

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC,BHC.TO) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to $153 million from $1.516 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. The change was primarily driven by the increase in operating results and the benefit from income taxes in connection with the release of valuation allowance against deferred income taxes. GAAP loss per share was $0.43, compared to a loss of $4.30 in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $478 million, compared to $404 million in the previous year.

Operating loss narrowed to $5 million from $1.076 in the prior year. The increase in operating results was primarily due to the accrual of legal reserves established for the resolution of the U.S. securities litigation, other related actions and ongoing legacy litigation and investigations in the fourth quarter of 2019 and profit protection measures taken to manage and reduce operating expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by decreases in revenues and gross margins primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total reported revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.213 billion, compared to $2.224 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Looking ahead for 2021, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $8.60 billion - $8.80 billion.

In a separate press release, Bausch Health Companies said that it will expand its board of directors to add two designees to the Board from Carl Icahn and affiliated entities.

The company has entered into a director nomination and appointment agreement with the Icahn Group, pursuant to which Brett Icahn and Steven Miller will be appointed to the Board as new independent directors, effective in mid-March 2021, with each to serve a term expiring at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting.

The company has also agreed to include Messrs. B. Icahn and Miller on its slate of nominees for election at the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting, which will be held on April 27, 2021, and the Icahn Group, which beneficially owns about 7.83% of the Company's outstanding common stock, has agreed to vote all of its shares in favor of each of the nominees on the Board's slate.

