South Korea Stock Market Expected To End Losing Streak

The South Korea stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, tumbling almost 115 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 3,000-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on easing bond yields and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the oil companies, stocks and industrial issues, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index plummeted 75.11 points or 2.45 percent to finish at 2,994.98 after trading between 2,993.46 and 3,092.05. Volume was 1.5 billion shares worth 16.7 trillion won. There were 835 decliners and 57 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.07 percent, while KB Financial skidded 1.26 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.96 percent, LG Electronics dropped 4.76 percent, SK Hynix retreated 1.81 percent, Samsung SDI surrendered 3.24 percent, LG Chem tumbled 2.82 percent, Lotte Chemical and S-Oil plummeted both 7.21 percent, SK Innovation plunged 6.33 percent, POSCO dropped 1.97 percent, SK Telecom declined 1.42 percent, KEPCO sank 2.11 percent, Hyundai Motor tanked 3.89 percent, Kia Motors lost 4.70 percent and Samsung Electronics was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened in the red on Wednesday but then quickly surged well into the green, accelerating into the close.

The Dow spiked 424.51 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 31,961.86, while the NASDAQ jumped 132.77 points or 0.99 percent to end at 13,597.97 and the S&P 500 gained 44.06 points or 1.14 percent to close at 3,925.43.

The rally on Wall Street came as bond yields gave ground after spiking early in the session. The yields on ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds reached their highest intraday levels in a year before pulling back as the day progressed.

The pullback by yields followed comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who again reiterating that the Fed is likely to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department noted a much bigger than expected jump in new home sales in the U.S. in January.

Crude oil prices were sharply higher Wednesday, fueled by the likely impact of last week's severe cold conditions on refinery activity in Texas. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.55 or 2.5 percent at $63.22 a barrel, the highest settlement since January 2020.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting this morning and then announce its decision on interest rates. The BoK is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low 0.50 percent.

