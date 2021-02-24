Indian Shares Seen Up On Global Cues

Indian shares are likely to open higher on Thursday, tracking firm global after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank will maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy stance for the foreseeable future.

Closer home, the government on Wednesday approved a Rs 7,350 crore production-linked incentive scheme for laptops, tablets, PCs and servers in the country with an aim to promote India as a global hub for hardware manufacturing.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose about 2 percent in an unprecedented extended session on Wednesday with analysts attributing the up move to short-covering ahead of F&O expiry.

Both BSE and National Stock Exchange extended trading hours till 5 pm after rates on the NSE stopped updating due to a technical glitch earlier in the day. The rupee surged 11 paise to close at 72.35 against the U.S. dollar.

Asian markets are moving higher this morning as dovish remarks by Fed helped ease inflation concerns. Gold struggled for direction as the dollar hit fresh three-year lows against the pound and commodity-linked currencies on growth optimism. Oil hit fresh 13-month highs after U.S. government data showed a drop in crude output.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight as bond yields gave back ground after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed the risks of inflation and reaffirmed his view that the needs support.

Promising new data on Johnson & Johnson's vaccine and a much bigger than expected jump in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of January also boosted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.4 percent to a new record closing high, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rallied 1 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.1 percent.

European markets closed higher on Wednesday following some positive economic data and encouraging earnings announcements.

The pan European Stoxx 600 inched up half a percent. The German DAX gained 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up half a percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis