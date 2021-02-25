European Economics Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Due

Economic confidence from euro area and consumer confidence from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the market research group Gfk releases Germany's consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking index is forecast to rise to -14.3 in March from -15.6 in February.

At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee publishes consumer confidence data for February. Economists expect the index to remain unchanged at 92.0.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production from Austria and producer prices from Spain are due.

In the meantime, the National Institute of Economic Research is slated to issue Sweden's economic tendency survey results.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases euro area monetary aggregates for January. M3 is forecast to climb 12.5 percent annually, faster than the 12.3 percent rise in December.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is scheduled to issue economic and sentiment survey results. The economic sentiment index is expected to rise to 92.0 in February from 91.5 in the previous month.

