Dutch producer confidence falls in February, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer sentiment index fell to 0.1 in February from 0.6 in January. This was below the average score of 0.2 seen over the past twenty years.

Producers were slightly less negative about the order position, while assessment of stocks of finished goods was less positive, the agency said.

There were more entrepreneurs who expected their production to increase in the coming three months, the agency said.

The producers in the transport equipment industry were more positive, while producers in the textile, clothing and leather industry were more negative.

