Finland Consumer Confidence Improves, Industrial Morale Weakens

Finland's consumer confidence improved and industrial morale declined in February, separate survey results showed on Thursday.

The consumer sentiment index rose to -0.8 in February from -0.9 in January, Statistics Finland said.

Among the four components, households' expectations of their own at present weakened in February, while all the other components increased.

The data was collected from 994 persons between February 1 and 16.

Data from the Confederation of Finnish Industries showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell three points to -3 in February from 0 in January. The reading was below the long-term average of +1.

The construction confidence indicator decreased to -23 in February from -19 in January. The reading was weaker than its long-term average of -7.

The service sector confidence indicator remained unchanged at -4 in February.

The retail trade confidence gained two points to -1 in February, which was above the long-term average of -1.

