French Consumer Sentiment Weakens In February

French consumer confidence weakened slightly in February, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index fell to 91 in February, while the score was forecast to remain unchanged at 92.

Assessment of past as well as future financial situation remained broadly unchanged. The index for past financial situation rose to -16 from -17. Meanwhile, the outlook held steady at -9.

The indicator measuring current saving capacity remained unchanged at 26, while that for future saving capacity rose to 11 from 8. Both balances were at their highest level ever.

The share of households considering it is a suitable time to make major purchases has been stable, with the score unchanged at -18.

The survey showed that the share of households considering that the standard of living in France would improve in the next twelve months declined in February. The corresponding balance came in at -54 versus -51 a month ago. Likewise, the indicator for past standard of living fell to -72 from -69 in the previous month.

Households' fears about unemployment trend increased again in February. The index rose two points to 80 in February.

Consumers considering that prices will be on the rise during the next twelve months have been a bit less numerous than in January. The balance dropped one point to -30.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.